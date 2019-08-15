State transportation officials are worried about the future of the highway repair program if state lawmakers don't meet and vote on bonds by the end of this month.

Lawmakers did not pass the bond package during the regular session, which includes 105-million-dollars for transportation.

D-O-T commissioner Bruce van note says up to half of the program could be cut if the bond isn't passed.

He says lawmakers should look at a different way than bonds to fund highways and roads in the future. If lawmakers do pass the bond package by a two-thirds vote, it goes to a statewide vote in November.

