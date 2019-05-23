Still need a Hepatitis A vaccine?

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified a case of the infection in a food service worker on May 17th. Since then Northern Light A.R. Gould and Cary Medical Center have set up clinics for those who need to get vaccinated.

Since Saturday morning until end of day Wednesday, Northern Light A.R. Gould administered 640 vaccines. Clinics are scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 12pm-6pm at the walk-in clinic on North Street. People are also welcome stop by the walk-in clinic on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, anytime during our regular hours of 8am to 8pm.

For those who did get the vaccine they are encouraged to get another shot in six months to give them full immunity.

At Cary Medical Center its estimated around 800 vaccines were administered. If you still need to get vaccinated you can visit all Pines locations except Washburn on Friday from 8am until 3pm, or Saturday from 9am until 2pm at the Caribou Health Center only.