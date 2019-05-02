Stockholm Native and WWII Veteran Receives American Flag Flown Over U.S. Capitol

— Representatives from U.S. Senator Susan Collins’ and Representative Jared Golden’s Aroostook County offices recently presented John C. Sodergren, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, with an American flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol at the request of Senators Collins and Angus King and Representative Golden. The flag was flown in honor of Mr. Sodergren’s dedicated service to the United States during WWII.

“Maine is proud of our veterans’ contributions to protecting our nation, including those made by John Sodergren,” said Senators Collins and King and Representative Golden. “John not only showed his dedication to our country by serving in uniform, but he also supported his local community as a member of the American Legion Post #136 for more than 70 years.”

Mr. Sodergren was born and raised in Stockholm on his family’s farm. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 and was in Basic Training when the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Shortly after, Mr. Sodergren was assigned to Army HQ at the former Omera Airport, outside of Nagasaki, Japan. For his service in Japan, Mr. Sodergren was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal, WWII Victory medal, and the Army Occupation medal.

When he returned home to Maine, Mr. Sodergren joined the Perkins-Plourde American Legion Post #136 in Stockholm and has been an active member for 73 years. Mr. Sodergren has also served his community as an active member of the Stockholm Historical Society, Stockholm PTA, as well as other local organizations through the years. Mr. Sodergren continues to live in Stockholm with his wife Eleanor.

