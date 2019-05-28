Stockholm boat launch officially opens

An event took place in Stockholm on Saturday, designed to attract fishermen and boaters alike to the community.

The public was invited to attend the official opening of the boat launch at the town of Stockholm Recreation Area, which is dedicated to two local outdoor enthusiasts. Project Manager Dave Peterson says Frederick and Marie - ta Anderson were longtime residents of the town who enjoyed outdoor activities all year round. Centrally located, the facility provides easy access to the waterway.

"We're here to dedicate the Fred and Merrita Anderson Recreation Area, which is the entire 10 acres that's being used, and to do a ribbon-cutting - grand opening for Phase 1 of that, which is the boat landing, for which we got the grant and did the work last summer. And it's actually already in use."

Those involved hope with this new recreation area it will encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the area.