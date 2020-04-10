Store manager goes the extra mile for a mother in need

Sally Thibeault's son is disabled and will only eat certain foods. When she couldn’t find those foods she worried, until a store manager in Madawaska went the extra mile to make sure these items were ordered and set aside for her.

“I went in to pick up the normal groceries, and see if there was any extras and there wasn’t and I talked to, I think he’s the store manager at the Family Dollar in Madawaska and he said I think we’re going to get some in next week, and I’ll hold them for you. I think it’s one of the nicest that has happened, it’s a testament of how people are struggling on their own but willing to go the extra mile for somebody else.”

Thibeault says she’s very thankful for the manager who despite these trying times, took the time to help her and her family out.

