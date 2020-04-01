Essential Businesses Limit Number of Customers Allowed in Stores

With the new Stay Healthy at Home mandate, stores will only be allowed a certain amount of customers at a time. Stephen Durham has the story on what some local stores are doing.
Current Customers Allowed in Stores: *THESE NUMBERS CAN CHANGER*
Star City IGA, Mars Hill IGA, and Hillside IGA: 15 Customers
Andy's IGA in Houlton: 50 Customers
Dollar Tree Stores: 15 Customers
Graves Supermarkets: 50 Customers
Paradis Shop n' Save Supermarkets in Fort Kent and Madawaska: 50 Customers
Family Dollar in Caribou: 15 Customers
Hannafords: 50 Customers
Walmart: 100 Customers