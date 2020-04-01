Essential Businesses Limit Number of Customers Allowed in Stores

With the new Stay Healthy at Home mandate, stores will only be allowed a certain amount of customers at a time. Stephen Durham has the story on what some local stores are doing.

Current Customers Allowed in Stores: *THESE NUMBERS CAN CHANGER*

Star City IGA, Mars Hill IGA, and Hillside IGA: 15 Customers

Andy's IGA in Houlton: 50 Customers

Dollar Tree Stores: 15 Customers

Graves Supermarkets: 50 Customers

Paradis Shop n' Save Supermarkets in Fort Kent and Madawaska: 50 Customers

Family Dollar in Caribou: 15 Customers

Hannafords: 50 Customers

Walmart: 100 Customers

