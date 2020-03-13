Stores struggle to keep up with demand as shoppers prepare for potential quarantine

Authorities say the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to wash your hands. But good hygiene could be more difficult in the days ahead, as stores struggle to stock shelves of everything from hand soap and hand sanitizer, to rubbing alcohol and toilet paper. Denis Paradis, co-owner of Paradis Shop N Save in Fort Kent, says warehouses are having a difficult time keeping up with demand, leaving store shelves bare.

"Peroxide's another item they're looking for. All the hand sanitizers that we have are cleaning out fast. Lysol disinfectant sprays are wiped out on the shelves. They're trying to re-stock it in the warehouse, and as soon as they get more, we'll fill up the shelves again," says Denis Paradis.