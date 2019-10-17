Storm causes County power outages

High winds and wind gusts are being blamed for power outages across the state.

According to Judy Long, Spokesperson for Emera Maine, 821 customers in Aroostook County had lost power as of noon on October 17th.

"As a fall storm continues to sweep through northern and eastern Maine, service has been interrupted to more than 40,000 customers in Emera Maine's service territory. Crews are working throughout the region to address downed electrical lines, assess damage and begin restoration efforts."

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

