Strawberry season is just around the corner in The County

The strawberry season is looking sweet for some of the farmers in Aroostook County.

Goughan’s Berry Farm is gearing up for the season this week. Farmer Mark Goughan says the berries are just turning red and will soon be ready for picking.

“Strawberry growing problem number one can you get through the winter and we got through the winter great and we had a lot of snow early last year, we went through a spell during Christmas break where the snow disappeared for about 3-4 days, made us nervous but then we got snow back and this spring when they started popping through the ground what do you know most of them made it. That was problem number one we got through the spring, we only had to irrigate twice at night to protect them for the frost damage. But we’re not complaining the berries look great.”

Some berries are expected to be on sale this weekend and Farmer Mark Goughan is hopeful people will be able to pick your own early next week. Farmer Mark says the rain forecasted over the next couple of days will be good for the crops.

