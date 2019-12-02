Streetlights added to causeway between St. Agatha and Pelletier Island

A drive to Pelletier Island isn't without risk, given the fact the waters of Long Lake lap the edges of both sides of the causeway. And traveling the route at night was particularly dangerous, because there were no lights to brighten the way for motorists. St. Agatha's Town Manager, Aubrie Michaud, says the dark is no longer an issue, because of the recent addition of lighting.

"We did get streetlights up on the causeway. There were no street lights there before," says Aubrie Michaud, Town Manager of St. Agatha.