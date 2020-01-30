Strong wind knocks part of border wall over into Mexico

Part of the U.S. Mexico border wall fell over Wednesday.

A section of border wall fell over onto some trees in Mexicali, Mexico, on Wednesday. (Source: KYMA-DT/CNN)

Strong winds blew down panels in Mexicali, Mexico, causing them to land on trees on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall.

A Customs and Border Patrol agent says the sections had recently been set in concrete that hadn’t yet cured. No one was hurt.

The agent says it’s unclear how long it will take to fix the panels.

