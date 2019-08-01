Structure fire on 107 Thompson Road in Caribou

Early evening on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 a structure fire occurred at 107 Thompson Road in Caribou.

Caribou fire department responded to the fire on the Thompson road and received mutual aid from Presque Isle. Caribou firefighter and paramedic Scott Dow said the 40x70-foot building was used as a mechanic shop, and the building was not a total loss. There were no injuries and Caribou Fire department put the fire out within 5 to 10 minutes. according to Dow, the total damages were somewhere in the 200 dollar range.