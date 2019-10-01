Student food cupboard opens in Houlton

Shelly Bouchard is putting together a bag of food for a student in need at Houlton middle/high school.

“Students are often coming to me and asking me if I have anything to eat in my cupboard, we have so many students that come to school they are hungry or they don’t know where their meal is going to come from that night when they go to bed.”

Bouchard is a teacher at the school. She’s noticed the need for a long time and decided to do something to help.

“I was picking carrots in my garden last fall and I have an over whelming amount of carrots so I started pondering as I was picking and I started thinking that there’s gotta be a better way to serve students.”

From that Edie’s cupboard was created, it was named after Bouchard’s grandmother.

“I wanted a name that was kind of unassuming that did not scream that this is just a cupboard for poor kids, we wanted something that reminds them of their grandmother.”

