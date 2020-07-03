Student from MSSM Helps to Create Better Telehealth Access for Senior

A student that graduated from the Maine School of Science and Math has found a way to bring better telehealth services to seniors.

Jay Philbrick is one of the founders of Telehealth Access for Seniors, a program run entirely by students. The aim of the program is to provide reliable telehealth services for the elderly by collecting old phones or tablets, and setting them up for seniors to use to talk to specialists.

This program also allows seniors to practice social distancing as they don’t have to risk a trip to the hospital.

Philbrick says he saw the need for making specialized services more available for seniors while he was in school at MSSM.

