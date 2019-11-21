College students work to create disease-free beech trees

Students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle are doing their part to help a valuable species of hardwood tree here in Aroostook. Randy Martin, Plant Biology Lab Instructor, says the beech tree is declining due to a disease found in the tree's bark. Using cuttings from resistant trees, Martin is hoping to create thousands of saplings that will eventually be planted in the North Woods.

"We're tissue culturing beech trees that are free - apparently free of neonectria sebac - a fungal disease that causes the black pock marks in the bark. And we're gonna tissue culture these, and when we have 60,000 trees, we'll line 'em out in the forest and monitor them to see if they continue to stay neonectria free," says Randy Martin, Plant Biology Lab Instructor at UMPI.