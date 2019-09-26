Students at Houlton Southside School got a lesson in tree planting today. What started out as a small project has taken root and grown to a large orchard. This morning I visited the school and the kids who were hard at work.

These fifth-grade students are getting a lesson in planting trees. Apple and pear trees are what's being planted behind the school. This project brought more than just Southside students out.

These 40 trees are part of a project that spans from Maine all the way to Florida. Kids say they're already looking forward to looking back on this day and seeing the growth of their hard work.

Along with reaping the benefits of what these trees grow..teachers say they'll act as a tool for kids to learn about phenology, how to care for trees, cooking, and the importance of giving back to the community.