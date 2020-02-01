A simple request by students at Washburn High School was met with unanimous support recently. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty speaks with officials about the importance of having younger volunteers take part in this year's Can-Am sled dog race.
FFA and National Honor Society students at Washburn High School to take part in this year's Can-Am event
Posted: Sat 12:44 PM, Feb 01, 2020
