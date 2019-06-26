Students explain the importance of recycling

In Fort Kent, youth are taking an active role in educating community members about the need to recycle. Isabelle Rusnack says she and fellow student Laney Pelletier came up with a pamphlet to help explain the importance of recycling paper products. The Rusnacks' goal is to reduce the amount of waste going into the landfill. By educating people about the importance of recycling, they're teaching others what they can do to contribute to the effort.