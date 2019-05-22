Students get a first hand look at careers in The County

Students from Fort Kent Community School got a firsthand look at careers they might be interested in.

Sophomores visited businesses throughout The County, including one who came to see what we do here at WAGM

"I choose to be here because I'm really interested in the news like news reporting. I learned a lot of stuff, like I learned about how they make the commercials, they go and buy the ads, and there's a lot of people."

The goal of the job shadowing experience is to increase their understanding of potential career opportunities that are available in the community.