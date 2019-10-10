High school students in Southern Aroostook got a lesson in the law today. Every year the Supreme Court travels to a few schools in the state to set up and give students a look at how the court operates. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford has the story.
Students in the Southern Aroostook area learn how the Supreme court operates
Posted: Thu 10:23 PM, Oct 10, 2019
