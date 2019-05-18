Students turn trash into art

Second graders from Fort Kent elementary school displayed trash they turned into art today in honor of Earth day

These second graders are showing off their recycled garbage during the schools 6th annual Trash to Treasure show. 19 children strutted and glided down the runway and onto the stage to show what they could make with their repurposed trash.

Hannah says "The reason why we're basically doing the trash and treasure it's to celebrate Earth day. Some people litter everywhere and it's not helping the animals because the animals may think its food so they may eat it. We're not treating the Earth the way we're supposed to."

Molly says "Whenever we made the costume it helped our family be together more for a long time."

Annie notes "I'm really excited to show the audience what it looks like."

Finley adds "I want to entertain people and show people… show people my costume."

"I hope whoever's watching the show has a great time," says Hannah.

The students will be taking to the runway again tonight at 6:30 pm at the University of Maine at Fort Kent's Fox Auditorium.