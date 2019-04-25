UMPIs' art club coordinates the trash to fashion show with the goal of raising awareness about just how much trash is produced. The show serves as a reminder of how big of an impact we have on the environment. Trash to fashion also highlights how trash can be repurposed and recycled into something bigger and better. Students and members of the community modeled for the fashion show. Art club president Bethany MacPherson says they plan to continue the event next year.
Students turn trash into fashion
By Zachary |
Posted: Thu 1:59 PM, Apr 25, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 2:05 PM, Apr 25, 2019