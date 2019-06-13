Study finds possible contaminants in water

The former Loring Air Force base and the Houlton International Airport were two areas marked on the map as contamination sites. A report by the non-profit Environmental Working Group and Northeastern University has found 43 states have locations contaminated with PFAS chemicals. Maine landed on the list and two areas in The County were marked. Carl Flora the president and CEO of Loring development authority says, "The chemical they are concerned about is actually a class of compounds called perfluorinated compounds, they've been used for years in all kinds of things, common household items, things like Teflon and gum wrappers, raincoats." According to the Maine Department of Environmental protection, the site in Houlton is referred to as Old Woodstock Rd, near the Houlton International Airport. WAGM has reached out to Houlton officials, as well as the environmental group to find out more information about the site in Houlton. We will update this story as more information becomes available.