Subway Restaurants in Maine to Raise Funds for Good Shepherd Food Bank

Subway restaurants in Maine are pleased to announce their fundraising program for Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. These funds will assist in continued efforts of the food bank to eliminate hunger throughout the state.

From November 3 through November 16, patrons of Subway restaurants throughout the state will have an opportunity to participate in the local Subway® Cares program to raise funds for Good Shepherd Food Bank. At checkout, customers will be able to donate any amount they like or they can simply round up to the nearest dollar.

“Through our partnership with Good Shepherd during this Subway Cares program, we will be able to support the food bank’s initiatives to provide nutrition education, advocacy, and of course, food for those in need in our community,” said Loren Goodridge, the owner of 18 Subway restaurants in Maine. “With every donation we receive, we are able to support this institution as it provides hope and resources for those in need. Let’s create a world where no child goes to bed hungry! At the end of the day, that’s our number one goal.”

Founded in 1981 by JoAnn and Ray Pike, this organization has been dedicated to providing foods and funds to the people of Maine for 35 years. From humble beginnings in the Pike’s garage to multiple locations across the state, Good Shepherd Food Bank now partners with more than 400 local organizations to provide fresh, nutritious foods and break the cycle of poverty.

“We continue to be so grateful for this amazing community, and to Subway restaurants, for their generosity and continued support of the work we do,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “The Food Bank is always looking for ways to expand our services in Maine. With your help, we can do just that.”

The community can offer their support by donating at their local Subway restaurants.