Summer brings a lot of outdoor activities including some that may cause some discomfort that doctors say you shouldn't ignore. Gardening, tennis and golf are popular past times, but they can be painful and doctors say it's important to get that pain checked out. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford explains.
Summer brings a lot of outdoor activities including some that can cause discomfort
Posted: Mon 10:16 PM, Jul 08, 2019
Summer brings a lot of outdoor activities including some that may cause some discomfort that doctors say you shouldn't ignore. Gardening, tennis and golf are popular past times, but they can be painful and doctors say it's important to get that pain checked out. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford explains.