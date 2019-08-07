Summer reading celebrations wrap up in Houlton

Summer reading celebrations have been happening across the County over the past few weeks, including one today that took place in Houlton. The goal for these events is to encourage youngsters to open up a book and discover a love of reading.

"We've provided every first grade class in Aroostook County with three free books and activities for them to read over the summer to kind of help prevent that summer slide that they have between during the summer."

More than 600 students participated in events in Houlton, Fort Fairfield and Fort Kent.