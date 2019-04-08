Sunday Morning Fire on Main Street in Van Buren Gets Mutual Aid From Neighboring Departments

A large fire erupted early Sunday morning on Main Street in Van Buren.

The Van buren fire chief tells Newssource 8 said they'd been working to put out the fire for several hours during the early morning hours.

Several departments responded to provide mutual aid including Grand Isle, Grand Falls, Limestone, and the Van Buren Emergency Services.

The fire chief says the road was closed for several hours but eventually reopened.

And as of this morning, there were some calls put out to respond back to the source of the fire for potential flare ups.

Newssource 8 will continue to cover this story.

