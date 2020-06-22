Sunday Night Fatal Crash in Richmond Kills Young Thomas College Student

State Police say a young driver was killed Sunday night when his pickup truck crashed along Interstate 295 in Richmond. Troopers say their investigation shows he was likely texting while driving. Dead is 22 year old Antonio Martinez who lived in Waterville and was a Thomas College student.

Troopers said Martinez lost control of the truck in the northbound lane, between the Richmond and Gardiner exits about 9:30 PM. His truck overturned several times before coming to rest off the breakdown lane. A passerby discovered the wreck about 4:30 this morning. Martinez was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown out the windshield of the truck as it overturned. He died at the scene. Troopers did not believe speed or alcohol played a role.