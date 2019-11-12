Superbug Being Estimated To Be Huge Hazard On Canadians' Health

Superbugs are threatening to wreak havoc on Canadians' health, and on the economy.

An expert report commissioned by the Public Health Agency warns antimicrobial resistance in Canada is likely to kill nearly 400-thousand Canadians and cost the economy about 400-billion dollars in G-D-P over the next 30 years.

The panel cautions that the percentage of bacterial infections resistant to the drugs used to treat them is likely to grow from 26 per cent to 40 per cent by 2050.

The report's authors warn we should be treating this matter with even more urgency than climate change. (5)

