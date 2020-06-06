Superintendent of RSU 39 releases statement regarding last night's accident

RSU 39 superintendent Tim Doak has released the following statement regarding last night's accident:

"It is with heavy hearts to inform our students and staff of the loss of Kacie Haney to a tragic car accident on Friday night. School counselors from RSU 39 and surrounding schools systems will be available for students, families, and staff from 1:00 pm - 5:00 PM today. School counselors will be available into next week to help students process this great loss to Caribou High School.

A memorial for Kacie will be established at the entrance to the Caribou High School Ski Building. Students and classmates are encouraged to use this site as a remembrance and a way to honor Kacie's life.

Caribou High School will be open if you have any questions you may contact the school phone."