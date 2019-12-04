Superintendents collaborate when planning for snowy days

Whether a school remains open, dismisses early or stays closed because of a storm is based on more than just the weather forecast. Larry Worcester, Superintendent of MSAD 45, says it's a matter of a collaborative agreement between superintendents.

"Most of the time we try to check with the other schools so that - what you don't want to be is the only person that's still in school or the only person that's out. You try to - try to work together and see what the area schools are doing," says Larry Worcester, Superintendent of MSAD 45.

