Supreme Court takes up 1st big abortion case of Trump era

The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights.

The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed severe restrictions, including a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks.

On Wednesday, the justices are examining a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

A federal judge found just one of Louisiana’s three abortion clinics would remain open if the law took effect.

