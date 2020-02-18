Surgery may restore vision in patients with cataracts

Cataracts are a common problem as we age, but it doesn't necessarily mean an end to one's vision, thanks to a surgical procedure that helps restore sight. Heather Levesque, a Medical Assistant with Pines Ophthalmology, says a clouding of the lens can also be related to family history, diabetes, and traumas to the eyes or past surgeries.

"Sometimes we have children who are born with cataracts, but it's usually part of the aging process. Some people get cataracts at an earlier - earlier age, sometimes between - usually between 40 and 80-plus years of age is when we tend to see them," says Heather Levesque.