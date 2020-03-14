Man Arrested from February 2019 Robbery

After an extensive investigation led by Tr. Tim Saucier with the assistance of multiple state, federal and county agencies ended with the arrest of 60 year old Bryan Ingalls of Patten for the bank robbery. During the course of the investigation multiple search warrants were executed and a portion of the money stolen was recovered. The quick arrest and successful resolution of this case is largely credit to the helpful citizens and witnesses in the community who came forward to assist investigators. Ingalls pleaded guilty on March 3, 2020 to the robbery and witness tampering charges in Bangor Superior Court and was sentenced by Justice William Anderson to 6 years all suspended but 3 followed by 2 years of probation and payment of restitution.