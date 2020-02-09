Suspect in Caribou shooting incident arrested in Pennsylvania

According to the Caribou police, aggravated attempted murder suspect, 39-year-old Adrien Covington, has been taken into custody by Lansford and Allentown Police Departments in Pennsylvania the morning of February 9th.

Covington initially gave officers a false name, however through their investigations they later confirmed the false name and re-located him in Lansford, Pennsylvania, based on the vehicle he was in. Covington was charged by Lansford police for providing a false name.

Covington will be extradited back to Maine to answer to the charges filed by the Caribou Police Department and the Caribou District Attorney’s Office.