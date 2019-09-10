Suspect sought in Florenceville-Bristol break-in

The West District RCMP is investigating an attempted break and enter at an equipment dealer in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

On September 8th, at approximately 10:50 p.m., someone cut the fence at Florenceville AG Ltd. at 29 McCain Produce Road and entered the property. It appears as if the individual intended to steal parts from a side-by-side before being scared off. Nothing was stolen, but the fence and side-by-side were damaged.

The individual was dressed in dark clothing and may have had something covering his face.

In the past month, this business has been targeted on three other separate occasions with the theft on August 9th of an all-terrain vehicle, on August 12th with the theft of fuel, and on August 31st when a side-by-side was stolen.

The Woodstock RCMP is asking that anyone with information about these thefts or about the person in the surveillance photos to contact police at 506-325-3000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.