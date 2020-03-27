Suspects are claiming they have the Corona Virus in hopes that they will not be taken into custody

Since the outbreak of the Corona Virus, Covid-19, law enforcement agencies across the Country have been faced with many unique and unprecedented challenges.

“An unfortunate issue that our officers have been running into is suspects claiming they have the Corona Virus in hopes that they will not be taken into custody. When this claim is made, there are extraordinary steps that need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.” Says Sheriff Shawn D. Gillen.

Several area law enforcement agencies have dealt with these false assertions. This puts a tremendous amount of unnecessary stress on the first responders and hospitals that are already dealing with this stressful situation according to Sheriff Gillen.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that making a false claim of being infected with a highly communicable and potentially deadly virus may result in, additional criminal charges. The Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office agrees that this behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly. Let’s work together to try and rid the current situation we are in.

