Switch in transmission systems to cause short power disruption in Houlton May 15th

Residents of Houlton will experience a power outage May 15th, to enable the Houlton Water Company to make a change to its transmission system.

At 1 a.m. Friday, Houlton Water Company will be undergoing a system-wide outage to switch from the Emera Maine transmission system to the New Brunswick Power transmission system.

The outage is anticipated to last no more than 3 hours and the bulk of customers are expected to have power restored by 4 a.m.

Houlton Water Company is performing the switch in the middle of the night, to limit the inconvenience to customers.