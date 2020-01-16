Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but they sure can be expensive! As a result, the purchase of synthetic diamonds is on the rise. Megan Cole spoke with the owner of Robert's Jewelry in Madawaska to find out exactly what synthetic diamonds are.
Synthetic Diamonds are on the rise
Posted: Thu 12:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but they sure can be expensive! As a result, the purchase of synthetic diamonds is on the rise. Megan Cole spoke with the owner of Robert's Jewelry in Madawaska to find out exactly what synthetic diamonds are.