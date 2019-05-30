Taste of The County: Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients:

- 2cups of flour

- 1/2 packed down brown sugar

- 3/4 cups of cold butter

- 2 PKGs of cream cheese (softened)

- 1/2 cup plus 2 TBLS of sugar divided

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 2 large Eggs

- 3 mediums apples, peeled and chopped

- 1/2 tsp cinnamon

- 1/4 tsp nutmeg

Streusel

- 3/4 cups of flour

- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar

- 1/2 cup of quick oats

- 1/3 cup of butter

- 1/3 cup of caramel topping

Directions:

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, brown sugar, and butter.

- Press into greased pan

- Bake for 15-18 minutes

- Beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup of suggar, and vanilla until smooth

- add eggs. beat until smooth

- Spread over crust.

- toss apples with spices, and remaining sugar

- Put over Cream cheese layer

- Mix Flour, brown sugar, oats and butter until crumbly.

- Sprinkle over apple layer.

- Bake 25-30 minutes until filling is set.

- Drizzle with Caramel