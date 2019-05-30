Taste of The County: Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients:
- 2cups of flour
- 1/2 packed down brown sugar
- 3/4 cups of cold butter
- 2 PKGs of cream cheese (softened)
- 1/2 cup plus 2 TBLS of sugar divided
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 large Eggs
- 3 mediums apples, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
Streusel
- 3/4 cups of flour
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of quick oats
- 1/3 cup of butter
- 1/3 cup of caramel topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, brown sugar, and butter.
- Press into greased pan
- Bake for 15-18 minutes
- Beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup of suggar, and vanilla until smooth
- add eggs. beat until smooth
- Spread over crust.
- toss apples with spices, and remaining sugar
- Put over Cream cheese layer
- Mix Flour, brown sugar, oats and butter until crumbly.
- Sprinkle over apple layer.
- Bake 25-30 minutes until filling is set.
- Drizzle with Caramel