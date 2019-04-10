Taste of The County: Herb Encrusted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:
- Pork Tenderloin (12-16oz)
- 1/2 cup of bread crumbs (plain)
- 1 TBLS Fresh chopped Parsely
- 1 tsp fresh chopped garlic
- 1 tsp Fresh Chopped shallots
- 1 tsp Fresh chopped thyme
- 1 tsp Fresh chopped rosemary leaves
1 TBLS Olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
1/2 TBLS o Mustard, Dijon or spicy
Recipe:
- Season pork with salt and pepper, then place in a small rosting pan or cast iron skillet.
- Mix all herbs w/ bread crumbs.
- add olive oil to the bread crumb mixture
- season with salt and pepper
- Take bread crumbs and pack them on mustard covered pork.
- Add a small amount of water to the pan and place it in a preheated, 350 degree oven for 45 min- 1 hour. cook until the meat bleeds clear.
- Let sit for 10-15 min.
- Slice, serve, and enjoy!