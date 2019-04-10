Taste of The County: Herb Encrusted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

- Pork Tenderloin (12-16oz)

- 1/2 cup of bread crumbs (plain)

- 1 TBLS Fresh chopped Parsely

- 1 tsp fresh chopped garlic

- 1 tsp Fresh Chopped shallots

- 1 tsp Fresh chopped thyme

- 1 tsp Fresh chopped rosemary leaves

1 TBLS Olive oil

- salt and pepper to taste

1/2 TBLS o Mustard, Dijon or spicy

Recipe:

- Season pork with salt and pepper, then place in a small rosting pan or cast iron skillet.

- Mix all herbs w/ bread crumbs.

- add olive oil to the bread crumb mixture

- season with salt and pepper

- Take bread crumbs and pack them on mustard covered pork.

- Add a small amount of water to the pan and place it in a preheated, 350 degree oven for 45 min- 1 hour. cook until the meat bleeds clear.

- Let sit for 10-15 min.

- Slice, serve, and enjoy!