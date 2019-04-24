Taste of The County: The Ultimate Reuben Sandwich

Ingredients:
- 1 thin sliced corn beef or pastrami
- 8 slices of rye bread
- 4 Slice of swiss cheese
- 1 can of sauer kraut (rinsed and squeezed dry)
- 4 Slices of bacon (Raw) Chopped
- 1 small onion sliced
- 4 TBLS 1000 island dressing
- Margarine or butter to coat bread slices
Directions:
- Place cut bacon in skillet and cook over medium heat, until it starts getting crispy.
- Add sliced onion and cook until its translucent.
- rinse sauer kraut and squeeze it dry
- Combine Sauer Kraut with bacon and onion, Mix well.
- Place 4 slices of Rye on sheet tray.
- Place 1 TBLS of 1000 island dressing on each slice
- Place seasoned sauer kraut mixture onto dressing
- Add corned beef equally to each slice of bread.
- butter top of rye slicesand place them face down in the skillet (medium heat).
- butter top. Cook both sides until lightly brown and crispy.
-Cut, serve, and enjoy!