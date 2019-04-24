Taste of The County: The Ultimate Reuben Sandwich

Ingredients:

- 1 thin sliced corn beef or pastrami

- 8 slices of rye bread

- 4 Slice of swiss cheese

- 1 can of sauer kraut (rinsed and squeezed dry)

- 4 Slices of bacon (Raw) Chopped

- 1 small onion sliced

- 4 TBLS 1000 island dressing

- Margarine or butter to coat bread slices

Directions:

- Place cut bacon in skillet and cook over medium heat, until it starts getting crispy.

- Add sliced onion and cook until its translucent.

- rinse sauer kraut and squeeze it dry

- Combine Sauer Kraut with bacon and onion, Mix well.

- Place 4 slices of Rye on sheet tray.

- Place 1 TBLS of 1000 island dressing on each slice

- Place seasoned sauer kraut mixture onto dressing

- Add corned beef equally to each slice of bread.

- butter top of rye slicesand place them face down in the skillet (medium heat).

- butter top. Cook both sides until lightly brown and crispy.

-Cut, serve, and enjoy!

