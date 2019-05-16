Taste of the County patriotic berry trifle

First, we're going to beat our cream cheese. It's at room temperature. Almond extract and our sugar. And we'll beat that til it's all combined and fluffy. Now that that's light and fluffy, we're going to add cool whip. And we'll just gently mix that together until it's all combined. Ok, so the first thing we're going to do is take half of your cut up the cake and put it in your glass bowl. So, half of it. Add the blueberries just sprinkle them all on top. Alright, so you the strawberries on. So, you can see the red, white and blue all at the top.

Recipe

1 angel food cake cubed

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 tsp almond extract

1 pound cream cheese

1 container cool whip

2 pints blueberries

2 pints sliced strawberries

-beat sugar, cream cheese and extract until smooth and light

-put half the cake pieces in the dish

-sprinkle half the blueberries

-dollop half the cream over the blueberries

-do a layer of strawberries

-layer with remaining cake

-sprinkle more blueberries

-top with remaining cream

-finish with remaining blueberries and strawberries