Tax deadline extended until April 17th for Maine and Mass.

The 15th is on Patriots day which is a holiday in Maine and Massachusetts and Emancipation day is celebrated in Washington Dc on the 16th of April so that makes the deadline April 17th for personal income tax filing. While some tax preparations services will be open on those days, experts say it’s still not the best idea to wait until the 17th to seek help. If you haven't filed yet, you're not alone. The IRS's goal was to make tax filing easier, a lot of people have put off filing this year.