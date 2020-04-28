FRENCHVILLE, Maine - Shelly Pelletier, a fourth grade teacher at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, says the transition to teaching kids at home has gone fairly well. In the classroom she used technology components combined with traditional paper and pencil methods. Since schools closed, both teacher and students have learned to use programs like Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts. But the challenges of educating kids at home and managing time isn't restricted to just students.
Teachers, like students, experience challenges of schools being closed
