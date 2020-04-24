Technology enhances social distancing efforts for doctors and senior patients

You may think house calls are a thing of the past, but not so in Fort Kent. Alain Blois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at NMMC, says they're moving their TeleHealth service to the long-term-care population, enabling doctors to see certain patients at residential facilities in the area, via computer.

"With some of the spread of the virus that we've seen in some of the facilities in - in southern Maine, we've decided to put that extra precaution in place to help the nursing homes prevent the spread of the disease. I've contacted all of the administrators of these facilities. They've all been pleased by the decision - very willing to accommodate with that," says Alain Bois.

