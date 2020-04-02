Teddy Bear Hunt comes to Aroostook County

With children now home 24-seven it has probably been hard for parents to keep them entertained...until now. Here in Aroostook County, parents have found a BEAR-y fun way to keep their kids smiling.

A trend that started in New Zealand has made its way to Aroostook County.

(Emery SOT): "I'm just trying to bring joy to kids in the local area."

Emery Lincoln, owner of Lincoln Agency LLC in Houlton is one of many people in the County trying to give kids in the community something to smile about during these uncertain times.

(Emery SOT): "A lot of people are down. Kids are confused. Can't really understand why they can't hang out with their friends and do normal things so if parents are driving around and kids can look for bears it's good for them."

The purpose of the game is for parents to provide entertainment for their children by embarking on a teddy bear scavenger hunt in the neighborhood.

Parents might even get a little relief from the hunt as well.

(Emery SOT): "It'll keep parents sane during this time that's for sure because like I said your kids can drive you crazy but you love them and if this can bring joy to their face that'll put a smile on your face as well."

Emery plans on having the teddy bear up as long as possible. The timeline for how long will be determined by his 3-year old daughter. She still has no idea her teddy bear is gone.

(Emery SOT): "She doesn't realize it's actually gone yet so soon as she realizes it we'll see how things go.">