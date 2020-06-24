Teen Dies in Crash After Striking Tree

State Police say a 17 year old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon when his car struck a tree in the town of Denmark. The crash took place on the Hancock Pond Road about 3:45 PM. Troopers said Isaac Rawson of Sebago lost control of his car and it skidded into a tree alongside the road. The impact was on the driver's side and Rawson died at the crash site. Rawson was alone at the time of the crash and Troopers said speed and driver inexperience are the likely causes of the crash.