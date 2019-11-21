Teenager charged in connection with arson in Calais

The State Fire Marshal's Office has charged a teenage girl with arson after she set fire to her room at the Aroostook Mental Health Center Children’s Project on Palmer Street in Calais on Monday, November 18th.

Fire Investigators charged the 17-year-old after she set fire to her mattress and bedding. A smoke detector was activated and a staffer of the facility dragged the smoldering mattress out of the building, where the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

The teenager was transported to Mountain View Correctional Center in Charleston and is awaiting her first court appearance in Calais District Court.