Telecommuting saves County and municipalities money

The closure of County offices earlier this year has resulted in projects being delayed, including software upgrades for the Registry of Deeds and new software at the Sheriff's Office that would benefit law enforcement throughout Aroostook. County Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier says those projects will be brought online at a later date. He says normally this time of year the County would be at 42 percent of its budget spent.

"Looking at where we're at, I'm very pleased that the restrictions that we put in place as far as spending curtailments, we've been able to be below the benchmark in just about every single department - every budget line item," says Ryan D. Pelletier.

